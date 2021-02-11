FLORENCE — Alfred Earl “Wildcat” Kelley of Florence, AL was born December 12, 1934 in Wayne County, TN, the son of the late Arthur William and Vera Lay Kelley. He was united in marriage to the former Virginia Belle Cypert on October 24, 1954 and she preceded him in death on January 8, 2020.
Mr. Kelley was retired from Reynolds Aluminum, was of the Baptist faith and served in the United States Navy. He departed this life on Monday, February 8, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama at the age of 86 Years, 1 Month and 27 Days.
He is survived by a son, Tim Kelley and wife, Emily of Sheffield, AL; a grandson, Dylan Kelley of Sheffield, AL; a brother, Ray Kelley of Waynesboro, TN and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by sisters, Robbie Bates, Mabel DeVore, Ruth Fite Smith, Willie Blackwell and Dorothy Frances Pitts.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Waynesboro, Tennessee with John Blackwell officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Due to Covid-19, wear face coverings and practice physical distancing when attending the graveside service.
