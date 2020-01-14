FLORENCE — Alfred Henry Williams, age 85, of Florence passed away on January 11, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from Reynolds Alloys and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be today January 14, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m., burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Sonny Hargett.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kelley Williams; his father, Thomas Henry Williams; sisters, Mae Roberson, Geneva Lovelady and Viola Wesson; and brother, Albert Wesson.
He is survived by his son, Cris Williams (Amy); daughter, Michele Robinson (Keith); grandchildren, Chad Robinson (Amy), Nicholas Robinson (Lindsey), Katie Ullman (Jon), Lilly and Macey Williams; great-granddaughter, Kennadee Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Keith Robinson, Chad Robinson, Nicholas Robinson, Bert Bretherick, Alan Jordan and Roger Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Kelley, Larry Jeffreys, E.L. Puller and Phillip Ellis.
