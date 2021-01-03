HACKLEBURG — Alfred Ray Hudson, 78, died Thursday, December 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, at 2 p.m., at Union Hill Cemetery, with burial to follow. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.