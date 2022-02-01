RUSSELLVILLE — Alfred Lee Gann, 72 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away January 30, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russeville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Ricky Gardner officiating. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
Al was a member of House of Victory Church. He was born August 7, 1949 in Detroit, MI. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Juanita Gann; brother, Fred (Linda) Gann; and sister, Barbara Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann Gann; his children, Derek (Sherry) Gann, Robbie (Beth) Gann, Gardner (Olivia) Gann, Nikki Wilson, Kasie Adcox (Grant NeSmith), Amy Arrington, and Peggy Lowry; brother, Leroy (Nita) Gann; his grandchildren, Gabrian Adcox-Wilson, Ely Mitchell, Jordan Adcox, Trenton Adcox, Zedaki Wilson, Brayden Gann, Brantley Gann, Tripp Gann, Scout Gann, Karley Beth Gann, Katelin Adcox, Joy Adcox, Kinslie Adcox, Kaitlyn Lowry, Destiny Parrish, and Taylor Arrington; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ely Mitchell, Gabrian Adcox-Wilson, Brayden Gann, Brantley Gann, Justin Gardner, James Gardner, Anthony Gardner, Jeremy Gardner, and Charles Adcox.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jordan Adcox, Trenton Adcox, Zedaki Wilson, and Tripp Gann.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred at Home, Florence Nursing and Rehab, NAMC, his nurses, Anna and Ruth, Dr. Harry Kuberg and his staff, and Dr. Kyei for taking care of our loved one.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
