MOULTON — Alfred “Marty” Brewer, 72, died October 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Midway Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita Jones Brewer.

