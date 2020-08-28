FLORENCE — Alfred Ray Johnson, age 78, affectionately called “Papa” by family and “Doc” by his friends, passed away August 26, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mildred E. Johnson; and son, Steven Dewayne Johnson; parents, Bradford and Dora Johnson; and siblings, Granville Johnson, Cleo Henson, Doris Howard and Barbara Johnson.
Survivors include his children, Shannon Ray Johnson and Alfred Shawn Johnson; grandchildren, Todd Johnson, Brogan Johnson (Holli), Stefanie Wilkes, Jake Johnson, Kelly-Grace Treadway; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Blake, Jax, Daxton, R.J., Kison, Ryanna, Titus and Charlotte; siblings, Shelba Johnson (Earl), Paul Johnson (Pat), Mackie Johnson and Marie Johnson; and loving nephew, David Howard.
Pallbearers will be Todd Johnson, Brogan Johnson, Jake Johnson, Tyler Wood, Bit Hyde and Mike Witt. Honorary pallbearers will be his friends at Bumpers Bar and Grill.
Alfred was a kind and loving family man. Working hard all of his life, he was a member of Operators Local 320 and, with his loving wife, owned M&J Sporting Goods.
The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for their loving care.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented