ALLSBORO — Algie Quillen Harris, 96, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Harris was born in Maud, AL, to Forest and Maude Burns Quillen. She graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School in 1945 and attended Florence Teachers College. She taught elementary school for many years. She formed special relationships with her students and even attended one of her former student’s 80th birthday party. Mrs. Harris was a faithful member of Maud Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was song leader and Sunday school teacher for many years. She and her husband, John Sewell Harris, owned and operated Harris Grocery in Allsboro, AL, for many years. She also loved to quilt with the Cherokee senior citizens and loved her quilting buddies.
She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Upton (John) of Florence, AL., Donna Dodd (Bryan) of Muscle Shoals, AL., and Gina Harris of Tuscumbia, AL; her stepmother, Betty Quillen; four grandchildren, Johndra McNeely (Ben), Blake Deaton (Kasie), Jenna Farquhar (Charlie), and Brooke Morgan (Jason); and six great-grandchildren, London and Lincoln Kimbrough, Andrew and Henry Farquhar, and Mia Kate and Canna Leigh Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Sewell Harris; three sisters, Nedra Walker, Inez McNutt, and Mary Smallwood; and her parents, Forest and Maude Burns Quillen.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS., is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Pastor Gary Cosby. Interment will follow in Allsboro Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers include James Floyd Walker, Earl Walker, Forest Smallwood, Bennie Smallwood, Blake Deaton, Ben McNeely, Charlie Farquhar, and Donnie Dexter. Honorary pallbearers include John Upton, Bryan Dodd, Melanie Hayes, Douglas Deaton, and Jason Morgan.
Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m., until service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Special thanks to Enhabit Hospice and nurse Kayla Hines and Mrs. Harris’ extraordinary group of caregivers, Lyda Mitchell, Pam Patterson, Elaine Baugh, Anita Davis, Mary Jane Curtain, and Clezale Prince.
Allsboro Cemetery Fund, c/o Melanie Hayes, 5965 Allsboro Rd., Cherokee, AL 35616.
