FLORENCE — Alice Ann Carter Dill, 88, died April 18, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m with a Celebration of Life service following at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Florence. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

