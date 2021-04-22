FLORENCE — Alice Ann Carter Dill, age 88 of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 18 at home with her loving husband by her side. Alice was born March 20, 1933 in New Market, Alabama to Martha Elizabeth “Mattie” and James Warner Carter.
Alice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Joseph “Joe” Dill. Daughters, Kathy Alice Waddell and Cynthia Jo Crider (Andrew). Predeceased by daughter, Ona Elizabeth Dill. Grandchildren, Mary Katherine Brewer (Davis), Molly Waddell (Fiancé Chris), Carter Waddell, Charlie Crider, Thomas Crider, Joey Crider, and Jack Crider, all of whom she nurtured and adored with all her heart. Several nieces and nephews. Beloved dog, Brody.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joe, J.W., Earl, Esco, Ray, Gladys, and Martha.
Being the seventh in line of eight children she had the yearning to learn at an incredibly young age. As a little girl she memorized Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven” from a bit of paper stuffed into the bib of her overalls as she picked cotton at her widowed Mother’s farm. At age four when her older sister Martha started school Alice hopped on the school bus with her. When asked by the teacher how old she was and told she must be six to start school she was taken home and devasted. It did not stop her from going the following year smarter and wiser and telling the teacher she was six when she was in fact only five years old. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at New Market High School. Being given a bale of cotton for her college tuition and then working her way through college she would attend the University of Alabama, and graduate from Florence State University with a master’s degree in English.
She began her teaching career at Sheffield High School and later taught literature at Florence State University. She took the opportunity to attend the University of Hamburg while living in Germany to study German, which she taught at Coffee High School, upon returning. Perhaps her most rewarding accomplishment was being instrumental in starting the international program which she directed until retirement at the University of North Alabama. She flew to the country of Turkey to recruit and bring back 45 students to enroll in the program as she taught English as a second language. The program grew from there and continues to be a successful and integral part for UNA. She loved her students as they loved her and had stayed in touch with many over the years.
She was passionate about many things and loved to read. She was active and involved with not only the church as a youth counselor and Sunday school teacher but involved in the community as a member of the planning commission and later making a run for a seat on the city council. She was an avid volunteer as she traveled more than once to Bolivia on mission trips as well as volunteered her time teaching in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela while living there while Joe worked for Reynolds International. Always being the educator, she took advantage of using the time living in Germany while Joe was transferred there with his job to travel Europe with her husband and daughters; making sure they took every opportunity to travel to see and learn the history of every country in Europe.
Alice was extremely vivacious and never met a stranger. She was a person of great power. Real power. The power of kindness, generosity, compassion. The power of love. The world will miss her presence.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care along with caregivers, Michelle Jackson and Janis Tubbs who we consider part of our extended family and love dearly.
Visitation will be held in McDowell Hall at First United Methodist Church, Florence at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00 in the church sanctuary.
Contributions may be made to CaringPlace, 216 Marengo St., Suite 1, Florence, AL 35630.
