Alice Carol Lansdell, 76, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Brother Chris Barnett will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Bridgeway Baptist Church. Alice was the President of the Nana Club to all her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Mickey Lansdell and Darryl Lansdell; and brother, Robert Mayfield.
Survivors are husband of 60 wonderful years, Kenneth Lansdell; son, Mike Lansdell (Janet); daughters, Samantha Pace (Doyle) and Cindy Richardson (George); sister, Linda Martin (Troy); grandchildren, Austin Lansdell, Logan Lansdell, Erin Pace, Miles Lansdell, Savannah Smallwood and Morgan Lansdell; great-granddaughter, Blaire Johnson; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Austin Lansdell, Logan Lansdell, Miles Lansdell, Travis Johnson, Cody Stephenson and Buddy Mayfield.
A special thanks to Dr. Brad Ginevan and staff and Compassus Hospice nurses for the care given to our beloved Alice.
