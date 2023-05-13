TUSCUMBIA — Alice Carole Terry, 71, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on May 12, 2023. A memorial gathering will be held at Carole’s apartment on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. Family and friends are invited.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Catherine Gaisser; and brother, Montey Joe Gaisser.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie South (Rawlie) and Anna Terry Harvey; sister, Norma Gay McClure; grandchildren, Katherine LouAnne South; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
