FLORENCE — Alice Carter Dill, age 88 of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 18 at home with her loving husband by her side. Alice was born March 20, 1933 in New Market, Alabama to Martha Elizabeth (Mattie) and James Warner Carter.
Alice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Joseph “Joe” Dill; daughters, Kathy Alice Waddell and Cynthia Jo Crider (Andrew). Predeceased by daughter, Ona Elizabeth Dill; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Brewer (Davis), Molly Waddell (fiancé Chris), Carter Waddell, Charlie Crider, Thomas Crider, Joey Crider, and Jack Crider all of whom she nurtured and adored with all of her heart. Several nieces and nephews. Beloved dog, Brody.
Being the sixth in line of seven children she had the yearning to learn at an incredibly young age. She hopped on the school bus with her older siblings at age four and when asked by the teacher how old she was and told she must be six to start school she was devasted. It did not stop her from going the following year smarter and wiser and telling the teacher she was six when she was five years old. She graduated Valedictorian of her class. From there she would attend the University of Alabama, and graduate from Florence State University with a master’s degree in English.
She began her teaching career at Sheffield High School and later taught literature at Florence State University. She took the opportunity to attend the University of Hamburg while living in Germany to study German, which she taught at Coffee High School, upon returning. Perhaps her most rewarding accomplishment was being instrumental in starting the international program which she directed until retirement at the University of North Alabama. She flew to the country of Turkey to recruit and bring back 45 students to enroll in the program as she taught English as a second language. The program grew from there and continues to be a successful and integral part for UNA. She loved her students as they loved her and had stayed in touch with many over the years.
She was passionate about many things and loved to read. She was active and involved with not only the church as a youth counselor and Sunday school teacher but involved in the community as a member of the planning commission and later making a run for a seat on the city council. She was an avid volunteer as she traveled more than once to Bolivia on mission trips as well as volunteered her time in Venezuela while living there while Joe worked for Reynolds International.
Alice was extremely vivacious and never met a stranger. She was a person of great power. Real power. The power of kindness, generosity, compassion. The power of love. The world will miss her presence.
Visitation will be held in McDowell Hall at First United Methodist Church, Florence at 12:00 p.m. on April 22, with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00 in the church sanctuary.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented