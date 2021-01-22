FLORENCE — Alice Coleman Strawn 79, of Florence, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on January 19, 2021. She was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church, and loved her ladies Sunday School class. She was devoted to her family, and her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She took every opportunity to be at every game, dance recital, chorus show. She was their biggest and always loudest fan.
Alice is survived by her son, Tom Jr. (Sharon); daughter, Stacy Rowland (Martin); grandchildren, Tommy Strawn III (Stephani), Ashley Cobb (Jon), Mitchell Rowland (Maggie), David Rowland; great- grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte Rose, and Jackson, and her sister, Ellen Walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Strawn Sr. and her parents, Pete and June Coleman.
A visitation will be held at Elkins Funeral Home, Saturday January 23, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Graveside services following visitation at Tri Cities Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.
