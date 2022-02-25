HAMILTON — Alice Dean Casey Stewart, 72, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at Rocky Grove Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.