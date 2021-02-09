HAMILTON — Alice Elena Green, 81, died February 8, 2021. Visitation today from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Landmark Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

