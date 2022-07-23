IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Alice Faye “Naw Naw” Curtis, 71, died July 21, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Service are scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

