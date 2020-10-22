LORETTO, TENNESSEE

Alice Fawn Wyatt, 58, died October 17, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of Donald Wyatt.

