PHIL CAMPBELL
Alice Faye Hornsby, 80, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away September 8, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Alice has lived in the area all of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Northwest Shoals Community College. She loved to read her Bible and was a member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church. Her favorite verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.
Mrs. Alice is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wayne Hornsby, and her children, Barry Hornsby (Dawn) and Regina Stancil (Brian); brother, Charles Steele (Phyllis); grandchildren, Brooke Lakey (Bret), Bridget Landers (Justin), Brad Hornsby, Haley Hornsby, Amber Burcham, Jacob Milam, Megan Milam; great-grandchildren, Logan Landers, Elizabeth Lakey, Emma Cotton, Sadie Hornsby, and lots of other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are parents: father, George Vachel Steele and mother, Rose Mae Holland Steele; sister, Janice Davis; brother-in-law, Jerry Davis, and brother Rodney Steele.
The family wishes to thank special caregivers, Encompass Hospice of Hamilton, Alabama, and all who gave love, care, and compassion to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
