BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Alice Faye Milstead, 84, died September 17, 2022. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens.

