FLORENCE — Alice Faye Roberson West, of Florence, was born on August 8, 1943 and passed away July 16, 2022, living 78 years 11 months and 8 days. She was of Freewill Baptist Faith.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Donnie McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Hamilton, Joe McDonald, Mack Hensley, David Roberson, Tracy Roberson, and John Roberson.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Dolly and Arch Roberson; and brother, Hoyte Roberson.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Tammy) West of Iron City, TN; daughter, Rita (Jason) Hamilton of Florence; sisters, Maye Brewer (twin sister) of Iron City, TN, Margie Rzepka of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Nikki McDonald (Joe) of Waterloo, AL, Lyndsay West of Iron City, TN, Hayley (Mack) Hensley of Cypress Inn, TN, and Patrick Hamilton of Florence; great-grandchildren, Dayla Turnbow of Iron City, TN, and baby Hensley (due February 2023) of Cypress Inn, TN.
