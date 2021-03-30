HACKLEBURG — Alice Faye Warmack, 78 of Hackleburg, passed away Sunday March 28, 2021 at her residence. Alice was born on May 8, 1942 to the late Audie Lee and Lela Crow Dulaney.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Steve) Hood, Sheila Randolph, Charlotte (Jeff) Barnett, Josh (Jamie) Warmack; grandchildren, Clint (Kayla) Randolph, Cass (Brett) Vickery, Erin Flanagan, Eli Barnett, Noah Barnett, Rowan Warmack, Silas Warmack, Finlee Warmack; great-grandchildren, Reagyn Randolph, Rayne Randolph, Liam Flanagan, Rhett Gilbert, Ezra Vickery, Maverick Vickery, and Sailym Vickery; sisters, Jean (Ernie) Harris, Barbara (Gary) Yeilding, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Warmack; son-in-law, Robert Randolph; sister, Ellavie Jackson; and brothers, AJ and Hollis Dulaney.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 31, 2021, 12:00 until service time beginning at 2:00 at the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Hamilton Funeral Home directing.
