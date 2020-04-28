FLORENCE — Mary Alice Gaines, 66, of Florence passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. The family will have a public memorial service at a later date. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family and for an updated obituary.
Alice was a native of Colbert County and a member of Crooked Oak Baptist Church. She was a retired groundman and foreman for the IBEW and was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Ruth Thorn.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Brandy Graham (Jerry) and Ali Jones (Jason Young); brothers, Wayne and Charlie Thorn; sisters, Nancy Kimbrough and Sheree Wood; grandchildren, Jesse, Kaylee and Brandon Atkinson, Chaney Frazier, Memphis Creighton, Cole Young and Payton Graham; great-grandchildren, Jayleigh, River and Braxton Atkinson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
