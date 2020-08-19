ATHENS
Alice Geneva Miller has fought the good fight, finished the course, kept the faith and received her crown and everlasting life with Jesus. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. She was a devout mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren. Most of all she loved her dear Lord and Savior. She is clothed in strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25
She leaves behind a legacy of raising four children as a widow at the age of 39. All of them are faithful to the Lord, which is an accomplishment for two parents much less one.
There will be a 12:30 p.m. graveside service Thursday at Athens City Cemetery with Don Miller and Tracy Miller officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Thursday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Glenn Miller; her parents, Joseph Pepper and Dorothy Haggermaker Pepper; one sister, Florence Todd and one granddaughter, Alicia Jo England.
She is survived by her four children, Glenda England, Don Miller (Brenda), Mary Jolly (Jeff) and Tracy Miller (Kelli); three brothers, Sherrill Pepper, Bobby Pepper (Pearlie) and Larry Pepper; one sister, Joyce Jones; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was retired from the Limestone County Health Department and was a member of the Oakland Church of Christ.
