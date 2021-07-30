RUSSELLVILLE — The sister of Faye Mann, passed away on July 18, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Alice Graye Turner (née Montgomery), was born on November 13, 1947 in Russellville, AL and was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Turner. Alice and James met at the Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega, AL.
Alice was deaf and later became blind. Throughout Alice’s life she was an advocate for deaf and deaf-blind rights. She was passionate about educating people on life as a deaf-blind person. She volunteered with local ASL student programs. She was active in the deaf and deaf-blind communities in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas mentoring other deaf-blind persons in turning their “disabilities” into “abilities.”
In 2005 Alice was chosen for a program to educate and provide computer skills for deaf-blind adults. She was taught how to use the latest technology, in which she kept in touch with family and friends through email.
Alice is survived by her sister, Faye Mann; son, Jamie Turner; daughter-in-law, Christine; grandchildren, Miles, Taylor, and Emma; nephew, Paul Mann.
Memorial service will be held at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, AL 27305, Hwy. 24 East on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial service will take place immediately following in Tharptown Cemetery, Franklin County.
As an expression of sympathy please provide donations in lieu of flowers.
