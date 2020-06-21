FLORENCE — Alice L. Taylor, 86 of Florence, passed away June 19, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She served her life as a care giver and was of Baptist Faith.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from noon- 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, with funeral services following in Greenview Memorial Chapel, at 1 p.m., officiating will be Dustin Box. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mae Redding; husband, John Fred Smith, Sr.; daughters, Gina Roberson and Dedra Box; son, Tim Smith; daughter-in-law, Gloria Smith; and son-in-law, Kenneth Roberson.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her sons, Greg Smith (Deborah), Florence, John Smith, Jr., Mt. Hope, and Manual Smith (Sue), Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Tonya Belew, Ashley Brown, Kendra Roberson, Shane Roberson, Trey Smith, Jane Carol McClain, Taylor Smith, Dustin Box, Brittney Vickers and Heather Rogers; and fifteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chance Rogers, Jeff Belew, Hunter Belew, Trey Smith, Taylor Smith and Jonathan McClain.
Family extends special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their great care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented