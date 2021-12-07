FLORENCE — Alice Mansell, 82, of Florence, AL passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. Visitation will be today, December 7, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Kenneth Bond will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a Christian and a member of the Baptist church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mansell; parents, Bill and Edna Kerby; and brother, Herschel Kerby.
She is survived by her two sisters, Betty Jo Brackin (Devon) of Moulton, AL and Rachel Glover Witt (Alton) of Sheffield, AL; sister-in-law, Helen Kerby; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Richey, Doy Kennamore, Daniel Kennamore, Tom Wrzeszcz, John Peden, and Danny Mansell.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
