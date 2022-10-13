FLORENCE
Alice Marie Bromley Bain, 80, passed away October 11, 2022 at her residence in Florence after an extended illness.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Bromley and Flora Elizabeth McCann; husband, William C. Bain, Jr.; granddaughter, Katlynn Nicole Clemons, and brothers, Lee and Willard Bromley.
She is survived by three daughters, Kim Richey (Stephen), Tuscumbia, Rhonda Hill (Steve), Florence, and Nora Bain, Florence; grandchildren, Shayla Clemons Green (the late Andy Green), Josh Hill (Ashley), Jon Hill (Keeley), Jaret Hill, Wendy Richey and Erin Blalock (Shane); great-grandchildren, Bentley Green, Greta Downing, Elizabeth Autry, Jack Blalock and Ella Blalock; brothers, James and Ray Bromley; sister, Barbara Neugent; fur baby, Nikki.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Richey, Steve Hill, Josh Hill, Jon Hill, Jaret Hill and Jeff Cannon.
Mrs. Bain enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafting and spending time with her girls. She will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care and kindness they have shown us and our Mother. Words are not enough.
