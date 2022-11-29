ROGERSVILLE — Alice Marie Harbison, age 95, of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from ECM Hospital, and a member of Oliver Church of Christ in Rogersville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irma Balentine West; her husband, Byron “Butch” Harbison; four brothers, Howard West, Asa Hall, Travis West, and Henry West; and one sister, Dovie Calvert.
She is survived by two sisters, Juanita O’Connor of Loretto, TN and Gertrude Gilmore of Pulaski, TN; two stepdaughters, Vivian Ernsperger and Debbie Consiglio; two stepsons, John Harbison and Barry Harbison; several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date with inurnment to follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or FOLCA - Friends of Lawrence County Animals, P.O. Box 174, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
