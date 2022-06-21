NUNNELLY, TENNESSEE — Alice Marion Lyles, 83, died June 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. She was a member of Nunnelly United Methodist Church.

