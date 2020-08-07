NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA — Alice McGee Brake, 64, died August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in McGee Cemetery.

