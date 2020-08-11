NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA — Alice McGee Brake, 64, of Noblesville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel, Indiana. She was born on December 24, 1955 to James and Bobbie Murphy McGee in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Alice worked for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Manager. She was a member of Venture Christian Church. Alice was an excellent cook, enjoyed hosting gatherings, and helped those in her community in so many ways. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Randy Brake; mother, Bobbie Lucille McGee; son, Gerald (Kimberly) Laxson; son, Joseph Laxson; daughter, Amanda (Jason) Windle; son, Thomas (Kelli) Laxson; son, Brandon Brake; sister, Vicky (Ron) Brake; brother, Joey (Editha) McGee; brother, John (Lori) McGee; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Oliver McGee and her brother, Wade McGee.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in McGee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, 9302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 203, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Commented