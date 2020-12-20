HACKLEBURG — Alice Mitchell, 92, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. until service time beginning at noon, at Hackleburg Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.

