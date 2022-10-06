FLORENCE — Alice Olivia Thompson, 87, died September 30, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 10 am. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

