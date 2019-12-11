TUSCUMBIA
Alice “Pace” Berry died December 9, 2019. Visitation is today from 11-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the mother of Kimberly Berry.
