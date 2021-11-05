RUSSELLVILLE — Alice Stone DeFoor, 68, of Russellville, AL passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was an active member of Isbell Church of Christ. Alice was a retired school teacher from Belgreen High School and a full-time “Lolli” to her precious granddaughter, Dallas.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Steve DeFoor; son, Kyle DeFoor (Melissa); granddaughter, Dallas DeFoor; brother, William Stone (Sandra); special nephew, Kevin Stone; special great-nieces and nephew, Raney and Shaler Stone and Emma Witty; other nephews and several special aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Ruth Stone and grandparents, Oscar and Clara Grissom and Ethridge Stone and Jessie Stone.
There will be a graveside service at Franklin Memory Gardens today, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. George Hutto. Family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Martin Gault, Michael T. Grissom, Rodney Grissom, Raymond Horton, Jimmy Manning, and Chase Sparks.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, AL is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to say a special thank you to North Alabama Medical Center’s healthcare team, Dr. Bailey, and Gene Ellen Holt for their exceptional care; the Clearview Cancer Center’s healthcare team; Emily Davis with Amedisys; and the healthcare team from Hospice of North Alabama, Greta Boutwell, Matt Flannagin, and Krystal Taylor. We will forever be grateful for your kindness and comfort during this time.
Commented