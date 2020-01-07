SHEFFIELD — Alice Veal Smith, 87, of Sheffield, Alabama passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be today, January 7, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother William Talley and Bobby Walton will be officiating. Alice was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eunice Thompson; first husband, Hulen Lester Veal; grandson, Eric Scott Moreland; brother, Marvin; sister, Nell.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Smith; sons, Ricky Veal (Teresa), Stan Veal (Debbie) and Mark Veal; daughter, Tamara Peden (Garry); stepchildren, Carol Youkey and Glenn Smith; sisters, Orene McAnnally and Faye Gable.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons, Keith Veal, Clint Moreland, Jason Veal, Kory Veal, Taylor Moreland, Carsyn Moreland, Austin Moreland, Tyler Veal, Easton Veal and Everest Veal.
Honorary Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Stephen, Chase, Kimberly, Amy, Sydney, Emma, Anna Kate, Harper, Emersyn, Angela and Christy.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
You may sign our online registry at colbertmemorial.com
