CHEROKEE — Sarah Alice Pounders Wallace, age 82, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Kenneth Bond officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Alice was a longtime resident of Cherokee, Alabama and a member of the Cherokee Pentecostal Church. She was a cashier at Barton Station for many years and helped manage Dixon Storage Units in Barton. Alice was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Pounders and Clayton Wallace; children, Debra Faye Watson and Jeffrey Wayne Pounders; and her parents, Allen and Effie George.
Alice is survived by her children, Carolyn Sullivan (Doug), Judy McCollum (Stanley), and Truman Pounders (Linda); brothers, Larry, Michael, and Mitchell George; sisters, Margaret Conley and Marilyn Goss; grandchildren, Shawn Sullivan (Tennille), Tony Pounders (Tasha), Susan Hayes (Mike), Crystal Guyton (Robby), Brad McCollum (Terri), and Chris McCollum (Crystal); and her great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Anna (Hayden), Morgan, Olivia, Addison, Marlee, Cayson, Brannon, Beau Garrett, Brock, Caden, Casey, and Grady.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Sullivan, Tony Pounders, Chris McCollum, Mike Hayes, Stanley McCollum, Doug Sullivan, and Hayden Kelley.
Our family extends special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and the nurses and staff at Cottage of The Shoals for their love and care of our mother.
