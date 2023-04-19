F.4.19.23 Alicia Avlon.jpg
FLORENCE — Alicia Vaye Avlon (Bowling), 75, passed away peacefully at Mitchell Hollingsworth on April 17, 2023 after a battle with her health. Alicia was born on August 19,1947 to John T. “Jay” and Erlene Sparks. She spent most of her childhood years in Russellville, AL and graduated from Russellville High School in 1965. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart and raised three children. Some of her happiest times were living on the farm raising sheep and chickens, gardening, and doing crafts. After divorce, she lived in various cities and later moved back to Florence, where she spent her last years. She was strong in her faith and tried to see the good in all people. She always had a sweet spirit and a smile.

