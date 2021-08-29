FLORENCE — Alicia Swinea Kelly, age 43, of Florence, passed away August 27, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. She was the owner of Kelly Counseling, LLC. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

