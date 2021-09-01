FLORENCE — On Friday, August 27, 2021, our ray of light, Alicia Swinea Kelly, is now shining on others
Alicia graduated from St. Joseph School, Wilson High School, Florence, Al., Auburn University, and earned a Masters degree at University of North Alabama. She began her passion for finding a way to help others by starting her career at Riverbend, Florence, Al. She enjoyed her work there and loved her co-workers. Alicia then worked at Bradford, Florence, Al., where she learned many skills and decided to open her own business, Kelly Counseling, LLC.
Anyone who knew Alicia, knew she loved music and concerts. She was a great artist and could design on a dime. She could shop and find bargains like no one else. Alicia always maintained a sense of humor even during the hardest of moments. She believed in fairness, and had a gift of making a person feel so much better.
Alicia is survived by her father, Ellis Swinea Jr. (Debbie); mother, Donna Peters ( Ralph “Poppy”); sister,Leslie Mitchell; and special nieces and nephew, Lily, Bailey and Brennan Mitchell, all of Florence,Al; best friend and cousin, Jessie Czermak, Washington, D.C.; numerous aunts,uncles, and cousins; and her precious dog, Minnie.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ellis and Dorothy Swinea Sr., Harold and Helen Peters, and Willard S. “Bill” and Sara Barnett; and aunt, Sally Barnett Watkins Slagle.
In keeping with Alicia’s loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life so that others may live.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
