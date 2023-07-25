MUSCLE SHOALS — Aline Jacot Martin Mullen, 89, died July 20, 2023. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. The family will have a private interment in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

