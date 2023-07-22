MUSCLE SHOALS — Sheffield native and Muscle Shoals resident, Aline Jacot Martin Mullen was released from her earthly body, July 20, 2023, and now resides in the Kingdom of God. Aline was born at Colbert County Hospital, Sheffield, AL., on August 9, 1933, to Louis and Helen Martin of Sheffield, and attended Sheffield City Schools, c/o 1951. Aline attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of Alabama, with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. Aline also earned a Master’s degree in Counseling from UNA.
