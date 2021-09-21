FLORENCE — Allan Marks Silverberg passed away on Friday September 10, 2021 surrounded by his family, at the age of 83. Allan was born in Hammond, Indiana to Julius and Florence Altfeld Silverberg. Allan grew up in Florence, AL, he lived in various places through his life and spent the last 35 years in Lexington, KY until his recent move to Mandeville, LA to live with family.
Allan was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Allan is survived his son, Jeffery E. Silverberg; his daughter, Julie Beth (David) Bolyard; grandchildren, DJ (Stephanie) Bolyard and Andie Silverberg; and great-grandchildren, Anna and Claire Bolyard. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Joan Bergman; nieces, Fawn Bloomston and Amy (Brent) Hamilton; great-niece and nephews, Alyssa (Jonathan) Weinberg, Jared (Natalie) Bloomston, Cole and Matt Hamilton and Betty Silverberg, former spouse and mother of his children. He is also survived by many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice House, 141 Pleasant Drive, Slidell, LA 70460.
Graveside services were held at B’nai Israel Cemetery in Jackson, TN under the direction of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305 (731) 664-3994.
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
