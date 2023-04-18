ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Allen Benson, 74, died April 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from noon -2 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Baker Cemetery. Mr. Benson served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

