FLORENCE — Allen Eugene Dodd, 83, of Florence, passed away at the family’s home in Waterloo, AL. He was an Army National Guard veteran; and a member of the Muscle Shoals Area Street Rods Association.
Visitation will Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Donnie McDaniel officiating.
Mr. Dodd was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Allen and Mary Irene Dodd; brother, Paul Dodd; and great-grandchild, Hadleigh Mae Dodd.
He is survived by his sons, Stacy Dodd (Kay) and Scotty Dodd; brother, Dennis Dodd (Janice “Pete”); grandchildren, Kacey Bevis (Andrew) and Jonathan Dodd; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Bug, and Levi and Jed.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Dodd, Andrew Bevis, Bradley Sharp, John David Rhea, Walter Sarceno, and Tommy Covington.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Street Rod Buddies.
