TUSCUMBIA — Allen Dewitt Hyde, Jr., 61, of Tuscumbia, passed from this life on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Isaac Brown officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Allen was a production supervisor with Essity Tissue Plant in Barton for the past year and was employed there for almost 18 years. He was a former member of the United Steelworkers Local 1535. Allen was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved camping and was known as “Mayor of the Campground.”
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Allen D. and Doris Staples Hyde.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Lavonne Hyde; children, Stacey Wilbanks (Adam), John Hyde (Brittany), Bobby Hyde (Jen), Bobby Brewer, Jr. (Angela) of Lewis Center, OH., and Kevin Brewer (Valerie); grandchildren, Tanleigh Jeffreys, Ady and Jase Wilbanks, Landon and Presley Hyde, Haleigh, Asher, and Sophie Hyde, Alex and Lily Brewer, and Garrett, Kaleb, and Tristen Brewer; aunts, Mary Nell Crowe (Doug) of Prosper, TX and Lib Jackson (Bernard); and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Pallbearers are Dewayne Hanback, Bryan Dyar, Buck Bolden, Roger Presley, Robert Alsobrooks, Roland Roach, Daniel Nelms, and Ryan Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, St. Jude’s, or Ocular Melanoma Research Foundation.
