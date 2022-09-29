ROGERSVILLE — Allen Lewis Burgett, 84, of Rogersville, AL, passed away September 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a Die Caster/Machine Operator, a member of Kilburn Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Tidwell Burgett; sons, Jon Burgett and Joshua Burgett; sisters, Ann Woods and Vickie Evans.
Preceded in death by parents, Lewis Thomas Burgett and Lena May Files Burgett; first wife, Margaret Burgett; brother, Alfred (Buck) Burgett; sister, Bonnie, Johnnie and Dorothy.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Howell Bigham officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery in Hodges, AL.
The family would like to say a special thank you to: Affinity Hospice, Janie Jones, Daniel and Shirley Watson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
