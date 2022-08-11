FLORENCE — Allen NeVille Stewart of Florence was born on September 12, 1932 in Jackson, Tennessee, and passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 89 in Florence, Alabama.
NeVille spent his early years in and around Jackson, Tennessee. He graduated in 1950 from Jackson High School, and later served in the Tennessee National Guard. After military service, he went to work for S.C. Toof and Company in Memphis, Tennessee, and then as a regional sales representative for Lennox Candles and Cross Pens. In 1971, NeVille and his family moved to Florence, where he graduated with a Master’s degree from the University of North Alabama and worked for Printers and Stationers, Inc. for 39 years.
NeVille was a member of First United Methodist Church Florence. He was a Christian and quiet man of God who professed his faith in the way he lived. NeVille loved doing good for others and will be remembered for his sweet smile. NeVille was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed volunteering at the Help Center and the Florence Library.
NeVille was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Allen Stewart and Mary Jane Hardee.
He is survived by his wife, Emily; sons, John Stewart (Joni) and DeLoach Stewart (Shalei); daughter, Mary Kinkle (Tommy); grandchildren, Ben Stewart, Josephine Kahr, Emily Dobbs (Eric) and Stewart Kinkle; and sisters, Cathy Hendren (Ken), Jodie Porter (Billy) and Laurie Dunn.
The family would like to thank Olin Mefford, Jr. for his longtime friendship. The family would also like to thank Dr. Robert Mann, Eldercare, Medical Center Pharmacy, Amedisys and Hospice of North Alabama for their care.
Visitation will be August 13, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Florence from 10 until 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow. Burial will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, Jackson, Tennessee at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Caring Place, Help Center, First United Methodist Church Florence, Friends of the Library, or the charity of your choice.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
