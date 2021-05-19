MOULTON — Allen Rex McNeese, 72, of Moulton passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Valley Grove Baptist Church in Danville with Wayne Turner officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sandra Aldridge McNeese; one daughter, Stephanie Scott (Chris); two sons; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Troy McNeese (Julia).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eula Frances Birdsong McNeese; father, and stepmother, Floyd Dewey McNeese (Frances); and brother, Doug McNeese.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Aldridge, Spencer Aldridge, Jake Scott, Deral Posey, Kyra Jackson, and Lucian McCormack.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwight McNeese, David Austin, Bill Cary, Jerry Don Hill, and Charley Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
