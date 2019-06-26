GREEN HILL — Mrs. Allene Thornton Gooch, 83, of Green Hill, went to her eternal Heavenly home on Sunday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on January 17, 1936, she was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County, as well as a member of Green Hill United Methodist Church.
Allene, along with her high school sweetheart, Earnest Gooch, attended Rogers High School, and was happily married for 44 years.
Allene was a self-taught, licensed cosmetologist, and loved working from her beauty shop inside her home. She had a passion for gardening and taking care of animals.
Allene is preceded in death by her parents, John and Alpha Thornton; her husband, Earnest Gooch and son, Steve “Wichita” Gooch; sisters, Betty Clemmons and Julia “Tootsie” Gooch; and brother, Billy Thornton.
She is survived by her beloved son, Kenny Gooch (Jerri) and daughters, Karen Goodwin (Terry) and Nickie Allen (Jay); grandchildren, Adam and Caleb Gooch, Ali Richardson and Leah Pigg, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Glenwood Nursing Home, especially Nurse Kendra Melecio, and to Hospice of North Alabama, and Nurse Helen Taylor.
Visitation for Mrs. Gooch will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. and officiated by her grandsons, Adam and Caleb Gooch. Burial will take place immediately following in Shiloh Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Gooch, Caleb Gooch, Tim Gooch, Jim Gooch, Eddie Gooch and Ronnie Gist. Honorary pallbearer is Bob Gooch.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
